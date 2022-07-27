Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on MITEY. CLSA cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of MITEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 79,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.
