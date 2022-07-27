Mizuho Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $92.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

CNC stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

