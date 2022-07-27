Model N (NYSE:MODN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.38

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.38 and traded as low as $24.38. Model N shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 70,113 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,128 shares of company stock worth $717,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Model N by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Model N by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 688,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.