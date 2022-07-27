Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $642.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.