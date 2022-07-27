Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,519.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $22,519.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00715107 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

