Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. 12,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,374. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

