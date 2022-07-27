Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

About Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $98,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

