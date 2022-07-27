Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $283.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,274. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.74 and a 200-day moving average of $311.24.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after purchasing an additional 549,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

