Moonriver Price Tops $13.04 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $64.17 million and $7.93 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $13.04 or 0.00058132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016084 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031852 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,412,850 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,620 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
