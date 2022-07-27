Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

