Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $69.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

MORF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $3,476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Trading Up 1.4 %

MORF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.45. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

