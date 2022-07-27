Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading 4.3% Higher

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.69. 71,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,466,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

