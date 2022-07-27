Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.98. 32,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average is $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

