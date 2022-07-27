Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of LCI Industries worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.