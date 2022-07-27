Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 11,550 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 118,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,666. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

