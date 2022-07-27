Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $855.21.

Tesla Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $31.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $808.32. The company had a trading volume of 464,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $712.62 and its 200-day moving average is $850.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.