Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.20 million, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

