Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com comprises about 1.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,494,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,124,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,092. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

