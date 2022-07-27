Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Cardlytics worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145,586 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock worth $1,202,223. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $132.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

