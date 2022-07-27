Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $30.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,979 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 443,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after buying an additional 203,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,181. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

