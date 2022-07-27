Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,728,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $893,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP traded up $6.62 on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

