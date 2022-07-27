Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. 125,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

