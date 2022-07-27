Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.28. 124,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,854,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.