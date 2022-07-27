Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 86.13% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

