MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

MSCI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $450.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,902. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.52 and a 200 day moving average of $467.54.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 55.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

