MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

MSCI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.37. 13,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,902. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.54.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 55.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

