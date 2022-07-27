musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
musicMagpie Stock Performance
Shares of musicMagpie stock traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.95 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.27. The stock has a market cap of £48.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.28).
musicMagpie Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.