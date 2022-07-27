musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

musicMagpie Stock Performance

Shares of musicMagpie stock traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.95 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.27. The stock has a market cap of £48.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.28).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.