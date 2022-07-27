Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $202.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Nasdaq’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
