Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $202.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

