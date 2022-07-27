Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Stock Down 0.8 %

Natera stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Natera



Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

