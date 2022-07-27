National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.
Stingray Digitl Price Performance
