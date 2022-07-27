National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 114.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

