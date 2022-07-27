Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

