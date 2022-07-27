Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.
Navient Trading Up 9.1 %
NAVI traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 77,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80.
Navient Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 156,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Navient by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navient (NAVI)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.