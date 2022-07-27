Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Navient Trading Up 9.1 %

NAVI traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 77,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 156,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Navient by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

