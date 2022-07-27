Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Navient Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NAVI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 80,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,504. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Navient by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

