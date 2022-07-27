NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,782. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

