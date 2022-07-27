Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.55 on Friday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.