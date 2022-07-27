Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $213.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

