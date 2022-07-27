NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NTST opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

