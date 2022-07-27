NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 719,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

