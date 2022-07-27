NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 719,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.