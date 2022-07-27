New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.81

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.81 and last traded at 3.87, with a volume of 153633 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Found Gold in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Found Gold Corp. ( NYSE:NFGC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.