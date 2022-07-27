New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.81

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.81 and last traded at 3.87, with a volume of 153633 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Found Gold in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.03.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
