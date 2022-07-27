Newfound Research LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,371. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $199.97. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

