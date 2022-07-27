Newfound Research LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,242. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.