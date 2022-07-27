Newfound Research LLC Buys 36 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $576.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $611.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

