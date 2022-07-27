Newfound Research LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PEP traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.38. 64,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

