Newfound Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,309. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.32.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.