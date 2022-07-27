Newfound Research LLC Sells 306 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

