Newfound Research LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

APH stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. 29,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,553. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

