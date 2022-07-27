NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

NRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON NRR traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.12). 392,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,805. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.05. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.22).

Insider Activity at NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($24,126.51).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

