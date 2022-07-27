Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $490.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading

