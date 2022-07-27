Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nexi Trading Down 3.6 %

NEXXY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 6,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,754. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEXXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.02) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

